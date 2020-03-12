Md. man fatally shot by police during warrant service

A Potomac, Maryland, man was fatally shot by police early Thursday morning while a search warrant was being served, police in Montgomery County announced.

A Potomac, Maryland, man was fatally shot by police Thursday morning while a search warrant was being served, police in Montgomery County said.

Duncan Socrates Lemp, 21, was being served what police describe as a “high-risk search warrant related to firearms offenses” on St. James Road in Potomac.

During service of the warrant, police shot and killed Lemp.

The incident is under investigation. The officer involved is on administrative leave as part of the department’s standard operating procedures.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.