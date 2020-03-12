Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. man fatally shot…

Md. man fatally shot by police during warrant service

Rob Woodfork

March 12, 2020, 9:07 PM

A Potomac, Maryland, man was fatally shot by police Thursday morning while a search warrant was being served, police in Montgomery County said.

Duncan Socrates Lemp, 21, was being served what police describe as a “high-risk search warrant related to firearms offenses” on St. James Road in Potomac.

During service of the warrant, police shot and killed Lemp.

The incident is under investigation. The officer involved is on administrative leave as part of the department’s standard operating procedures.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
Duncan Socrates Lemp fatal police shooting rob woodfork

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up