Montgomery County, Maryland’s school system has announced its boundary analysis interim report will be released later than intended.

In a message sent out to parents and Montgomery County Public Schools staff, officials with Maryland’s largest school system said the interim report compiled by consultants WXY will be released on March 13.

The interim report was originally expected at the end of February.

The boundary analysis study was designed to gather information about schools and their geographic boundaries.

County officials have said the analysis won’t include recommendations for boundary changes.

When asked why there was a delay, officials said the consultant was working closely with MCPS “to ensure the report presents complex layers of data in a way that is understandable to the community.”

The message was sent out using the county’s Blackboard notification system.

Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith has emphasized that the boundary analysis is just that — an analysis — and that the final report expected out in June will simply examine the impact of existing boundaries on school operations.

But Smith and Board of Education President Shebra Evans have also said the school system, “will use the data and research in the report to inform future boundary studies.”

In January, Smith said the study will examine:

What is the utilization of our 200-plus school buildings?

What is the geographic configuration and adjacency of schools?

What does the level of poverty in the school, or the level of racial or cultural diversity in the school look like, as well as sustained enrollment?”

The final boundary analysis is expected to be finished by June.

