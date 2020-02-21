Montgomery Co. student arrested after fake 911 call about active shooter

A student's fake 911 call about an active shooter at a Wheaton, Md. high school has landed him in jail, Montgomery County Department of Police announced Friday.

Police said an unknown caller phoned about an active shooting taking place at Kennedy High School in Wheaton, Maryland, shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. School officials and the police quickly determined that the threat was nonexistent, per the police report.

Police said they concluded a male student under the age of 18 was responsible for the call. They have arrested him and charged him with making threats of mass violence, disruption of school activities and making false statements to police.

Police did not identify the student.

Anyone who may know anything about this is directed to call 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.

