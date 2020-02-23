Man dead after being hit by driver in Montgomery Co.

A man is dead in Montgomery County, Maryland, after a driver struck him on Saturday evening.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Md. Route 650/New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, near the White Oak Shopping Center, around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a car striking a pedestrian.

He died of his injuries at the scene, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. His name had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

Oscar Armando Rodas-Sanchez, 39, was identified as the driver, police said.

Montgomery County police said he stayed at the scene after hitting the pedestrian.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound lanes of New Hampshire Avenue reopened around 2 a.m. following a crash investigation. Below is a map of the area:

