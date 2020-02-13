Gaithersburg man killed while crossing highway in Montgomery Co.

A man is dead after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Midcounty Highway in Montgomery Village on Wednesday evening.

A man is dead after being struck by a car while attempting to cross Midcounty Highway in Montgomery Village, Maryland, on Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue received a call about a crash shortly after 7 p.m.

Adonias Gomez, 62, of Gaithersburg, was struck by a car traveling southbound around the Pier Point Place section of the roadway, according to Montgomery County police.

Gomez was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the 2014 Acura MDX that hit Gomez was identified as 44-year-old Joergen Jacala Noveras from Gaithersburg. Neither Noveras nor his female passenger suffered any injuries.

This collision investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.