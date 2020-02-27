Dedicated bike lanes are coming to a stretch of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, Maryland, where two teen bicyclists were hit by cars last year.

Dedicated bike lanes are coming to a stretch of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, Maryland, where two teenage bicyclists were hit by cars last year.

Jake Cassell, 17, was hit while riding on Old Georgetown Road near Beech Avenue on the last day of July. He died from his injuries the next day.

Then, in November, a 13-year-old girl was hit and seriously injured while riding on Old Georgetown Road near the on-ramp to the Capital Beltway.

The Maryland State Highway Administration has plans to add 6-foot-wide bike lanes to both sides of Old Georgetown Road between Cedar Lane and the Capital Beltway.

A 5-foot-wide buffer will separate those lanes from cars.

The bike lanes will be added to a safety and paving project that’s already underway on Old Georgetown Road between Johnson Avenue and Interstate 495.

The goal is to finish all the work by the end of 2020.

Until then, expect single-lane closings in that area during off-peak hours.

