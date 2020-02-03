3 injured in fiery head-on collision along Outer Loop caused by wrong-way driver

Three people were injured in a head-on collision and fire on the Capital Beltway's Outer Loop in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning.

The two vehicles crashed on the Beltway Outer Loop after U.S. Route 29/Colesville Road (Exit 30), near Holy Cross Hospital, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Maryland State Police said that one of the drivers was going the wrong direction on the Outer Loop and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Both cars involved caught fire after crashing, with at least one occupant requiring rescue out of their vehicle. Three people were transported to a trauma center with injuries evaluated as serious, but ultimately not life-threatening.

The Outer Loop diverted through Silver Spring for over an hour while first responders conducted a crash investigation. Traffic backed up for about two miles despite typically low volume before dawn on a weekend.

