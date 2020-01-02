Water main break closes part of Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase

A water main break on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, has caused major delays for drivers Thursday morning.

A water main break on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, caused major delays for drivers Thursday morning.

All Connecticut Avenue southbound lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m.

Crews closed southbound lanes earlier in the morning between Jones Bridge Road and Manor Road and worked through the morning rush hour to fix the water main break.

The cause of the break was unknown.

Earlier this morning at around 5 a.m. it was reported that a vehicle left the road and crashed because of icy conditions.

Traffic Advisory – SB Connecticut Avenue inside Beltway btwn Jones Bridge Road and Manor Road/ Chevy Chase Lake Dr., Watermain break and associated roadwork, icy conditions @WSSCWaterNews https://t.co/upmsZU9NJT — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 2, 2020

Southbound Connecticut Ave CLOSED at Jones Bridge Road for icy conditions, and the recovery of a car that slid off the road near the #ChevyChase supermarket, #mdtraffic delays start before 495 @First4Traffic @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/8L0d5aSx3e — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) January 2, 2020

Below is the area that was closed on Connecticut Avenue.

