Water main break closes part of Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase

Luke Lukert

January 2, 2020, 7:54 AM

A water main break on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland, caused major delays for drivers Thursday morning.

All Connecticut Avenue southbound lanes reopened at around 8:15 a.m.

Crews closed southbound lanes earlier in the morning between Jones Bridge Road and Manor Road and worked through the morning rush hour to fix the water main break.

The cause of the break was unknown.

Earlier this morning at around 5 a.m. it was reported that a vehicle left the road and crashed because of icy conditions.

Below is the area that was closed on Connecticut Avenue.

