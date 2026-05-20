Montgomery Co. schools superintendent to formally propose staffing cuts Thursday

Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor is expected to announce his recommendations for staffing cuts to close an anticipated $36 million budget gap.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Thomas Taylor is expected to announce Thursday his recommendations for staffing cuts to close an anticipated $36 million budget gap in proposed district spending for the coming fiscal year.

In a straw vote Friday, the County Council voted 9-2 to approve a $7.9 billion operating budget for the county for fiscal year 2027. The spending plan includes roughly $3.7 billion for MCPS, which represents an additional $143 million in funding, but is $36 million less than what the district requested. The straw vote is not binding but is expected to stand when the council formally votes to adopt a budget Thursday. Fiscal year 2027 begins July 1.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com