Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County student struck…

Montgomery County student struck by vehicle ahead of road safety event

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

January 9, 2020, 2:35 PM

Members of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service visited Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, to talk road safety. (WTOP/John Aaron)

Road safety was the message at one Montgomery County, Maryland, high school Thursday — a message driven home by the news a student was hit by a vehicle and suffered minor injuries earlier that morning.

The safety event, called “Driving It Home,” was held at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring.

“This effort is about how do you … have a big education campaign that teaches students good driving habits early,” said Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando. “That’s kind of a gap right now.”

Jawando said that since this class of seniors began high school in 2016, 803 pedestrians, cyclists and vehicle occupants were killed or seriously injured on Montgomery County roads.

The female student hit Thursday was crossing University Boulevard and suffered a foot injury, according to the school’s principal.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein additionally stressed the importance of being visible and aware as a pedestrian.

“It’s about five times a day in Montgomery County we run a pedestrian injury,” he said.

The “Driving It Home” program was created by Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, who spoke to the students about seat belt use, texting and driving, speeding and impairment from medicines.

“They’ve sort of drilled this into our heads since the beginning of high school,” said student Daniel Nabity. “I believe it’s effective, even though some people don’t listen.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
john aaron montgomery blair high school road safety Scott Goldstein silver spring Will Jawando

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up