Montgomery Co. schools, Planning Board discuss moving dangerous bus stops

After some close calls and incidents in which cars hit students, parents are demanding action, and school officials met this week with the county Planning Board to discuss it.

The board’s vice chair, Natali Fani-Gonzalez, said parents recently approached her in tears, concerned about their kids crossing busy streets like Georgia Avenue.

They’ve told her ”they are afraid their kids are going to get hit,” she said.

But some bus stops have already been moved off busy roads, said Todd Watkins, the director of transportation for Montgomery County Public Schools.

“We are in the process of moving as many stops as we can off of the major roadways,” he said.

The school system is in the middle of a comprehensive look at all of its bus stops to determine which are located in places no longer safe for children.

A Walter Johnson High School student was badly hurt in December when he was hit by a car while trying to cross Montrose Road to get on a school bus.

About 100,000 students in Montgomery County ride the bus to school everyday.

