Boy seriously injured after he was struck by an SUV in Montgomery Co.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV Friday morning in Rockville, Maryland.

The boy, a 12th grade student at Walter Johnson High School, was hit while crossing the street to get on the school bus, principal Jennifer Baker said in a letter to the school community.

Montgomery County police responded to the incident around 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Montrose Road and Bargate Court, which is not far from busy East Jefferson Street. The 61-year-old driver of the 2018 Jeep Renegade was not injured and stayed on the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the student, their family and friends. The family of the student has been alerted and are at the hospital with the student,” Baker said in the letter. “We know this is very difficult news for our community.”

She added that counseling staff and psychologists were available throughout the day to support students.

A Montgomery County police spokesman said that it looks like the bus arm was out, but that police needed to investigate further.

This accident comes after a 9-year-old Bradley Hills Elementary student was hit and killed Thursday afternoon by a Montgomery County school bus in Bethesda.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crash to call the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (240) 773-6620.

WTOP’s Kristi King contributed to this report.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the boy’s age. The story has been updated to correct that.

