2 adults, 1 dog rescued from burning Silver Spring home

2 adults, 1 dog rescued from burning Silver Spring home

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

December 7, 2019, 4:50 AM

Firefighters battled a blaze in the 2000 block of Prichard Road on Friday evening. (Courtesy MCRFS/Pete Piringer)

Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighters rescued two adults and a dog from their home in Silver Spring after a fire tore through their home late Friday night.

First responders were dispatched to the 2000 block of Prichard Road, in the Wheaton Forest neighborhood between University Boulevard and Georgia Avenue, after 10 p.m. Friday for a fire in a single family, split-level home.

They rescued one person from the basement and assisted another out of the second floor, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said. A dog was also rescued from the second floor. The bulk of the fire was knocked down within the hour.

The blaze is believed to have originated in the second floor bedroom, caused by what Piringer described on Twitter as “improperly discarded smoking materials.” The home’s sole smoke alarm was not operating.

One occupant was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

WTOP’s Andrea Cambron contributed to this report.

