3 juveniles charged with using BB gun to rob Montgomery Co. students

Two students from Montgomery Blair High School told police they were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning outside their school in Silver Spring.

Three Montgomery County students are facing charges after they allegedly used a BB gun to rob other students, police announced Wednesday.

Two students from Montgomery Blair High School told police they were robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning outside their school in Silver Spring.

“Two juvenile students were out by the track, out at the high school, when they were approached by three males, one of whom was brandishing what appeared to be a firearm,” said Montgomery County police spokesman Rick Goodale.

“The suspects demanded property from the victims, the victims complied. After obtaining the property the three suspects fled,” Goodale said.

According to a letter to parents, the victims immediately ran into the school and reported the incident to the school resource officer. Police were called to the scene at 10:15 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., Montgomery Blair High School went into shelter in place. According to the letter, all doors were secured and additional police were called to the scene.

Montgomery County police determined the campus to be safe, and the shelter in place was lifted at 11:20 a.m.

The school resource officer at Montgomery Blair High School quickly identified the three juvenile suspects as students at another county public high school in Montgomery County. The suspects were then apprehended at their school, according to a updated letter from Montgomery Blair High School Principal Renay Johnson.

When police questioned the three juveniles, Goodale said they recovered three BB guns, one of which was believed to be used in the robbery.

The three juveniles are facing charges including robbery, theft and assault.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.