Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Silver Spring

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday night.

Montgomery County police said a man was struck and killed on University Boulevard E at Seek Lane around 7:40 p.m.

Police closed all lanes of University Boulevard E between Piney Branch Road and Carroll Avenue while a Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the incident.

