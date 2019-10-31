Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. Park Police officer…

Md. Park Police officer injured in crash; other driver arrested on gun and drug charges

Jack Moore

October 31, 2019, 1:51 PM

A Maryland Park Police officer was taken to the hospital after being rear-ended in Montgomery County Thursday morning, and the driver of the other car was later arrested on gun and drug charges, authorities said.

The officer was struck around 9:45 a.m. Thursday at University Boulevard and Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring, according to a tweet from the Maryland-National Capital Park Police. The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and was released a short time later.

The other driver was also treated and released at the hospital. Police ended up arresting the driver who struck the officer on several charges, including possession of a handgun, possession of suspected PCP and driving while impaired by drugs.

Below is a map showing where the crash happened:

The crash involving the Maryland Park Police Officer happened about a mile away from another crash scene that snarled traffic in Silver Spring Thursday morning. In that crash, two people fled the scene and police later found a person who appeared to have been shot inside one of the cars.

