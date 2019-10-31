Person found wounded in apparent shooting after 2 flee crash in Silver Spring

Police in Montgomery County said two people fled from the scene of a crash near downtown Silver Spring and another person, who appeared to have been shot, was found inside one of the cars.

The scene of a crash near downtown Silver Spring Thursday morning took a bizarre turn after police say two people fled the scene and another person, who appeared to have been shot, was found in the back seat of one of the cars.

The apparent shooting victim is a juvenile male, police said on Twitter. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Police said they received the report of a crash shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday. A Subaru hatchback collided with a Honda minivan in the 300 block of Wayne Avenue. Two people fled from the Subaru, and when police arrived, they found the juvenile, who had apparently been shot, in the back seat.

Police are still investigating, but authorities said it doesn’t appear the people in the minivan were involved in the shooting. Detectives and crime scene technicians are trying to piece together what happened. Police said they had not received a report of a shooting elsewhere before the crash happened.

The ensuing investigation has sparked a heavy police presence, closing Wayne Avenue between Dale Drive and Sligo Creek Parkway Thursday morning and snarling traffic throughout Silver Spring.

Below is a map showing where the incident happened:

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report from Silver Spring.

