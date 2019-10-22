Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Homebuilding worker shocked, then…

Homebuilding worker shocked, then falls into trench in Bethesda

Jack Pointer

October 22, 2019, 3:57 PM

An articulated boom that was helping pour concrete struck overhead wires at around 12:30 p.m. and pitched the worker into the trench, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. It also brought down the power line.
It took first responders about 15 minutes to retrieve the man after he fell into an 8-foot-deep foundation for a home being built along Wilmett Road.
A worker was seriously injured after he was shocked and fell into a trench Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in Bethesda, Maryland.

It took first responders about 15 minutes to retrieve the man after he fell into an 8-foot-deep foundation for a home being built along Wilmett Road, said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.

An articulated boom that was helping pour concrete struck overhead wires at around 12:30 p.m. and pitched him into the trench, according to the fire department. It also brought down the power line, at one point leaving about 1,200 customers without power.

The worker’s condition was not immediately known Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP News for further updates.

