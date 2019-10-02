Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2-story Potomac home goes…

2-story Potomac home goes up in flames; $1M in damage

Alejandro Alvarez | @aletweetsnews

October 7, 2019, 6:59 AM

A fire at a large Potomac home in Montgomery County, Maryland, caused nearly $1 million in damage on Monday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer said fire crews responded to an automatic fire alarm around 2:45 a.m. in a two-story, single-family home on the 7600 block of Persimmon Tree Lane in Potomac.

Eighty-five firefighters battled what Piringer described as “heavy fire conditions” in a home with many belongings and boxes.

In a walking tour of the incident on Periscope, Piringer showed extensive burns on both floors, including the building’s garage and deck areas.

The only person in the home at the time got out safely. One firefighter is receiving treatment for an unspecified medical emergency.

Firefighters remained on scene knocking down remaining hot spots as of daybreak Monday. An investigation continues into the cause of the fire, but the area of origin is believed to be the kitchen.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
alejandro alvarez fire Montgomery County Fire and EMS Persimmon Tree Lane pete piringer potomac

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up