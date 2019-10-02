2-story Potomac home goes up in flames; $1M in damage

A fire at a large Potomac home in Montgomery County, Maryland, caused $1 million in damage on Monday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer said fire crews responded to an automatic fire alarm around 2:45 a.m. in a two-story, single-family home on the 7600 block of Persimmon Tree Lane in Potomac.

Eighty-five firefighters battled what Piringer described as “heavy fire conditions” in a home with many belongings and boxes.

Eighty-five firefighters battled what Piringer described as "heavy fire conditions" in a home with many belongings and boxes.

In a walking tour of the incident on Periscope, Piringer showed extensive burns on both floors, including the building’s garage and deck areas.

The only person in the home at the time got out safely. One firefighter is receiving treatment for an unspecified medical emergency.

Firefighters remained on scene knocking down remaining hot spots as of daybreak Monday. An investigation continues into the cause of the fire, but the area of origin is believed to be the kitchen.

