Driver hits, seriously injures woman in Gaithersburg

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a driver struck her Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a driver struck her Wednesday morning in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. near the L.A. Fitness location — located in the 300 block of Copley Place — in the Downtown Crown development, Montgomery County police said. A spokesman later tweeted out that her injuries were serious and traumatic.

The driver stayed on the scene after the collision, police said.

Below is a map of the area where police said the woman was hit.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.