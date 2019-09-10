Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Oily rags may be…

Oily rags may be responsible for $1M Brookeville fire

Dan Friedell

September 10, 2019, 7:05 AM

The spontaneous combustion of oily rags in a Brookville, Maryland, garage may be what caused a $1 million fire that forced two sleeping families from their Montgomery County homes early Tuesday.

The blaze caused about $1million in damage. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

The county’s fire and rescue service responded just before 2 a.m. after smoke alarms woke up the sleeping residents of 19528 Dubarry Drive. The home next door, at 19532 was also damaged. Three people suffered minor injuries in the blaze and one firefighter was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The map below shows the location of the fire.

