Oily rags may be responsible for $1M Brookeville fire

The spontaneous combustion of oily rags in a Brookville, Maryland, garage may be what caused a $1 million fire that forced two sleeping families from their Montgomery County homes early Tuesday.

The county’s fire and rescue service responded just before 2 a.m. after smoke alarms woke up the sleeping residents of 19528 Dubarry Drive. The home next door, at 19532 was also damaged. Three people suffered minor injuries in the blaze and one firefighter was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Update (initial dispatch 1:50a 9/10) 19528 Dubarry Dr, w/ collateral damage 19532 Dubarry Dr, 2 families displaced, @MCFRS_EMIHS w/ 3 civ evaluated NLT & treated OS, 1 FF transported w/ NLT, ~70 FFs OS, significant damage, SMOKE ALARMS ALERTED sleeping residents, they got out pic.twitter.com/PkcWDXrhXu — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 10, 2019

The map below shows the location of the fire.

