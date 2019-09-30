Vaping, 5G towers on the agenda for Montgomery Co. Council

The Montgomery County Council will introduce a measure on flavored electronic cigarettes and a zoning text amendment on 5G communications towers during its session Tuesday.

The new vaping measure would bar the manufacturers of flavored e-cigarettes from distributing those products to any retailer within a mile of an elementary, middle or high school.

Sponsored by council members Hans Riemer and Gabe Albornoz and co-sponsored by member Tom Hucker, the measure aims to “severely restrict the availability of flavored vaping products” and is intended to “curb the epidemic of vaping that is occurring in our schools,” the council members wrote in a memo to their colleagues.

After it’s introduced Tuesday, a public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Another measure, which would bar vape shops from operating within a half-mile of middle and high schools, has already been introduced.

During its legislative session Tuesday afternoon, the nine-member council will also introduce a measure detailing restrictions on where 5G communications facilities can be placed in residential areas.

The new rules would incentivize wireless companies to place wireless facilities on existing utility poles and streetlights that are at least 60 feet from any “habitable building.”

Wireless facilities on poles that are 30 to 60 feet away from houses would have to undergo additional screening requirements.

No antennas will be allowed closer than 30 feet to a habitable building under the proposal.

