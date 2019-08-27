Top candidate for Montgomery Co. police chief withdraws name for job

For the second time in two months, a top candidate to become Montgomery County police chief has withdrawn from consideration.

For the second time in two months, a top candidate to become Montgomery County police chief has withdrawn from consideration.

Tonya Chapman, former police chief of Portsmouth, Virginia, has notified Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich that she is no longer a candidate to head the 1,300-plus member police department.

Chapman’s letter to Elrich read, in part, “This is truly a difficult decision for me after weeks of going through the process and meeting with various representatives. However, after long and thoughtful consideration, I realize this may not be a good fit; therefore, I am withdrawing my application for personal reasons.”

“I think she had a great resume and would have been a good fit at a critical time for our county and our police department that is dealing with several recent public issues where you had members of our community not being treated as they should be by our police department, which is a good police department,” said At-Large Council member Will Jawando.

In May, a county police officer was caught on video shared on social media using a racial slur. And last month, another officer, who has been charged, was also caught on video roughly handling a suspect who was already on the ground.

Takoma Park police Chief Antonio DeVaul, who was also regarded as a top candidate, removed his name from consideration last month.

Tom Manger, the previous county police chief, retired in April.

“It’s not that someone doesn’t want this job,” Jawando said. “This is a great job.”

Elrich said he is confident that he’ll soon be able to select a new police chief. He said in a statement Tuesday, “Public safety remains a top priority for me and my administration, and I will move expeditiously and carefully to identify a new candidate for police chief for our county.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.