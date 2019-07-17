Search for Montgomery Co. police chief down 1 candidate

"Over the weekend, the flood of calls and emails I received from residents distraught about me leaving Takoma Park really hit home for me,” said Takoma Park police Chief Antonio DeVaul.

The search for Montgomery County’s next chief of police is down one candidate after Takoma Park police Chief Antonio DeVaul took himself out of the running for the position in Maryland’s largest county.

Takoma Park residents upset with the possibility of DeVaul leaving changed his mind, DeVaul said in a post on the City of Takoma Park’s official Facebook page.

“Over the weekend, the flood of calls and emails I received from residents distraught about me leaving Takoma Park really hit home for me,” DeVaul said in the post.

Acting county police Chief Marcus Jones said he was disappointed he wasn’t a finalist for the permanent position.

Whichever candidate is selected for the job will still have to be confirmed by the Montgomery County Council.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.