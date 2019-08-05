Home » Montgomery County, MD News » All lanes reopened but…

All lanes reopened but delays remain on I-270 after truck overturns

Valerie Bonk

August 5, 2019, 4:20 PM

All lanes on I-270 closed on Monday for an overturned dump truck on I-270 north of Route 109 in Hyattstown, Maryland. (Courtesy Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack)
All lanes have been reopened but traffic remains slow on Interstate 270 as crews continue to deal with a dump truck that overturned before Maryland state Route 109 in Hyattstown.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Frederick County line.

Debris covered the road as crews responded to the scene.

Both northbound and southbound lanes experienced delays with traffic backing up for miles in each direction. Drivers were directed to use Maryland state route 355 as an alternate route.

Maryland State Police, Maryland State Highway Administration and firefighters from Frederick and Montgomery counties provided assistance.

