All lanes reopened but delays remain on I-270 after truck overturns

All lanes have been reopened but traffic remains slow on Interstate 270 as crews continue to deal with a dump truck that overturned before Maryland state Route 109 in Hyattstown.

FINAL: Crash. I-270 SB before MD-109. Frederick Co, MD. All travel lanes are open. There are on-going median guardrail repairs. SB delays start before MD-80, approximately 4.5 miles. NB delays start after MD-27, approximately 6.5 miles. — MATOC Alerts (@MATOC) August 5, 2019

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. Monday near the Frederick County line.

Debris covered the road as crews responded to the scene.

Both northbound and southbound lanes experienced delays with traffic backing up for miles in each direction. Drivers were directed to use Maryland state route 355 as an alternate route.

Maryland State Police, Maryland State Highway Administration and firefighters from Frederick and Montgomery counties provided assistance.

A map of the area is below:

