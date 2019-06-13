Worker dies after buried under debris at Montgomery Co. solid waste transfer station

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that the worker was buried under a large pile of yard waste, including tree stumps, branches and brush.

A worker has died Thursday afternoon at a Montgomery County, Maryland, solid waste transfer station after she was trapped under debris.

It happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Shady Grove Transfer Station.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said that the worker was buried under a large pile of yard waste, including tree stumps, branches and brush.

Police later identified the worker as a 35-year-old woman, who died at the scene.

Additional Update – @MontgomeryCoMD PD conducting ‘Accidental’ Death Investigation, Several @mcfrs units/personnel remain OS while @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluates several co-workers, some of whom likely will be transported NLT issues https://t.co/eV2KTiaWhf — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 13, 2019

Officials believe the worker was buried for about 15 minutes before being rescued. They are working to determine the cause of the incident.

Police were on the scene conducting a death investigation. At this time, police do not believe the death is related to any crime.

