At least 7 injured in Rockville Pike crash

At least seven people were hurt Monday morning and traffic was snarled for hours following a crash on southbound Md. 355/Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Authorities say a landscaping truck and trailer and several other vehicles crashed just after 9:15 a.m. near Strathmore Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said some of the injuries are serious. Four of the seven hurt are trauma patients.

All lanes on southbound Rockville Pike had been blocked at the scene of the crash but most of the debris was cleared and lanes reopened around 11:20 a.m.

Strathmore Ave. remains under police direction and the traffic lights are flashing.

It was the second Monday morning crash on Rockville Pike.

The first crash involved a downed utility pole around 8 a.m.

A third crash on Rockville Pike happened around 11:15 a.m. near Montrose Parkway. That crash resulted in an overturned vehicle and one person had to be rescued.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

