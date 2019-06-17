202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » At least 7 injured…

At least 7 injured in Rockville Pike crash

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP June 17, 2019 11:24 am 06/17/2019 11:24am
6 Shares

At least seven people were hurt Monday morning and traffic was snarled for hours following a crash on southbound Md. 355/Rockville Pike in North Bethesda, Maryland.

Authorities say a landscaping truck and trailer and several other vehicles crashed just after 9:15 a.m. near Strathmore Avenue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said some of the injuries are serious. Four of the seven hurt are trauma patients.

All lanes on southbound Rockville Pike had been blocked at the scene of the crash but most of the debris was cleared and lanes reopened around 11:20 a.m.

Strathmore Ave. remains under police direction and the traffic lights are flashing.

It was the second Monday morning crash on Rockville Pike.

The first crash involved a downed utility pole around 8 a.m.

A third crash on Rockville Pike happened around 11:15 a.m. near Montrose Parkway. That crash resulted in an overturned vehicle and one person had to be rescued.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Teddy Gelman contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crashes Local News Maryland News md. 355 Montgomery County, MD News rockville pike Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Top Michael Jackson songs
Celebrity birthdays June 23-29
2019 Women's World Cup
Today in History: June 26
10 summer food and drink festivals
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families