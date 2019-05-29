Montgomery Co. names new interim police chief, continues search for permanent chief

Marcus Jones, 55, takes the post at a time when the department is conducting its own internal investigation into the use of the N-word by a white officer.
An insider has been tapped to serve as interim police chief in Montgomery County.
Marcus Jones, 55, most recently held the rank of Assistant Chief of Police. Before that he served as captain and handled a number of high-profile cases.
Jones, who is African American, takes the post at a time when the department is conducting its own internal investigation into the use of the N-word by a white officer. That interaction was caught on tape and went viral.
In the video, one of the people stopped by the officer is overheard using the word, which the officer repeated. She told the man at one point, “That’s a quote. Those were your words.”
The incident led to protests, and the department issued a statement calling the episode “disturbing and contrary to our department’s values.”