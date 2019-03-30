202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. police announce…

Montgomery Co. police announce interim to replace outgoing chief

By Abigail Constantino March 30, 2019 10:32 pm 03/30/2019 10:32pm
72 Shares

Montgomery County police in Maryland announced Saturday who will replace  outgoing police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

Assistant Chief Russell E. Hamill III will serve as acting chief on March 31, while a nationwide search to replace Manger, who is retiring, is completed.

After 42 years in law enforcement, Manger will be leaving the department to take a new job at the Major Cities Chiefs Police Association.

Hamill has been with the department since 1986, first as a patrol officer. He became a detective in the drug investigations unit, and in 1994 he was promoted to sergeant in the Drug Enforcement Section of the Special Investigations Division, his career spanning the Police Action Team, the Public Safety Training Academy and the Investigative Services Bureau and the Chiefs Office.

More News

Hamill became a lieutenant in 2001 and a captain 2004. He was the commander of the 2nd District in 2007. In 2011, County Executive Isiah Leggett appointed him to assistant chief of police.

Hamill graduated from the University of Maryland and has a law degree from Howard University. He lives in Montgomery County with his family.

Taking over as acting assistant chief is Cmdr. Dinesh Patil. He was a police explorer in Montgomery County in 1998 and was hired in 1994, serving in the Silver Spring district until 2004. He was promoted to sergeant in 2004, lieutenant in 2008 and captain in 2012.

Patil was most recently the commander of the Sixth District. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor and masters degrees.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

‘Front row seat to the greatest show on earth’: Outgoing Montgomery Co. police chief reflects on career

After 42 years in law enforcement, Montgomery County Police Chief Tom Manger will be leaving the department to take a new job but says his departure should not be seen as a reflection of changes in the county’s political landscape.
Topics:
Latest News montgomery county police russell e. hamill tom manger
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rescued chihuahuas to be put up for adoption in DC

A truck full of 35 chihuahuas arrived at the Humane Rescue Alliance in D.C. from a breeder’s home in Mississippi.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!