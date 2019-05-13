Montgomery Co. community rally, march planned in response to officer using racial slur

The rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the White Oak Library, followed by a short march to the 3rd District police station.

Community activists in Montgomery County, Maryland, are organizing a rally in Silver Spring Monday over an incident that was captured on camera in which a police officer used a racial slur while questioning four African American men.

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition announced that it will hold a rally, march and news conference “to express community member’s reactions to the racial profiling incident.”

The rally will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the White Oak Library, followed by a short march to the 3rd District police station where a news conference will be held at 7 p.m.

Notable speakers at the conference include Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Will Jawando, Maryland Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, D-Silver Spring, and residents of Montgomery County who have experienced racial profiling.

The Silver Spring Justice Coalition is an advocacy group that was formed after a police officer shot and killed a 41-year-old African American man from Montgomery County. The organization says its goal is “to stop police violence and abuse in Montgomery County and Maryland through legislative, policy and public education initiatives.”

