BWI Marshall traffic stop leads to arrest of Silver Spring man wanted for rape

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested after a traffic stop near BWI Marshall Airport after police learned that his DNA matched those of a suspect wanted for a 2017 rape.

A man wanted for a frightening attack on a woman in Montgomery County, Maryland, almost a year and a half ago, was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop at BWI Marshall Airport.

Victor Jamar Killen, 26, of Silver Spring, was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, assault and kidnapping.

Montgomery County police said that in December 2017, a woman was sitting in a car when two masked men entered. One man pointed a gun at her and covered her eyes.

She was driven to an unknown location, forced out of the car and into what police think was the inside of an apartment complex, where she was raped by one man, a news release said.

Police are still trying to determine exactly where in Montgomery County the crimes took place.

When it was over, the woman was dropped off near a shopping center somewhere in the Silver Spring area.

After the victim contacted police, DNA of the suspect was recovered. In January, police learned that the DNA matched Killen’s, and they obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, as police continue to identify any additional suspects.

