2 hospitalized after car overturns in C&O Canal

Two people were hospitalized after a car overturned in the C&O Canal on Wednesday morning. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire & EMS)

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a car went into the C&O Canal in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened between the Old Anglers Inn and Great Falls near the stop gap area, south of the Great Falls Tavern, just after 7 a.m.

Two adults were transported to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

U.S. Park Police said both people were standing outside the car when responders arrived.

Below is a map of the area where the car flipped.

