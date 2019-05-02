202
2 hospitalized after car overturns in C&O Canal

By Anagha Srikanth May 15, 2019 8:34 am 05/15/2019 08:34am
Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a car went into the C&O Canal in Montgomery County, Maryland.

It happened between the Old Anglers Inn and Great Falls near the stop gap area, south of the Great Falls Tavern, just after 7 a.m.

Two adults were transported to the hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia.

U.S. Park Police said both people were standing outside the car when responders arrived.

Below is a map of the area where the car flipped.

Topics:
Ana Srikanth c & o canal c&o canal Local News Maryland News Montgomery County Fire & EMS Montgomery County, MD News river rescue
