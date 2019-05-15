Montgomery Co. police use stun gun to subdue man wielding knife in traffic

He was taken to the hospital, where he told police that he had a history of mental illness and had previously taken amphetamines.
A man swinging a knife and approaching motorists in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday was subdued using a stun gun.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. on the intersection of Rockville Pike and Grosvernor Lane in Bethesda.
That’s where police said the man with a blanket wrapped around his head was approaching drivers with a knife.
“It appeared the man was having a severe, possibly psychotic, episode and was extremely delusional,” police said in a news release.
Officers blocked traffic and tried to talk with the man, while staying safely at a distance. They stunned him when attempts to de-escalate the situation failed.
He was taken to the hospital, where he told police that he had a history of mental illness and had previously taken amphetamines.
There were no injuries.
