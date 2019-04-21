Woman sexually assaulted after getting off bus in Montgomery Co.

A woman was raped in Montgomery County, Maryland, Saturday night as she was walking away from a bus stop near Montgomery Village Middle School, police said.

According to Montgomery County police, the victim got off a Ride-On bus on the 19300 block of Watkins Mill Road around 10:15 p.m. Not long after, she noticed a man following her and attempted to run from him. The man chased her and knocked her to the ground.

He then dragged her to an area near some woods and sexually assaulted her.

The woman managed to escape her attacker and went home after the assault, before going to a hospital for treatment. The incident was then reported to the police.

Very little is known about the attacker other than his gender.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Montgomery County offers counseling and support for residents of Montgomery County who experienced a sexual assault or other violent crimes through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Victim Assistance and Sexual Assault Program.

A crime report released by Montgomery County police earlier this year showed that incidents of sexual assault have been steadily increasing in the county since 2014. In 2018 alone, there were 508 sexual assaults reported compared to 398 the year before.

See a map of where the incident occurred:

