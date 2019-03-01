Police: Montgomery Co. robbery, assault investigated as hate crime

A person walking on the 900 block of Navahoe Drive shortly after 10 p.m. was approached by two men wearing ski masks, who demanded money and personal belongings.

An investigation is underway into what police believe to be a hate crime that happened in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday.

According to Montgomery County police, a person walking on the 900 block of Navahoe Drive shortly after 10 p.m. was approached by two men wearing ski masks, who demanded money and personal belongings.

The masked pair used a slur that referenced the victim’s perceived sexual orientation. The two men attacked and robbed the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victim was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Thy are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Anyone with information should call police 240-773-6870.

Below is the area where it happened.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.