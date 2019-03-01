202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: Montgomery Co. robbery,…

Police: Montgomery Co. robbery, assault investigated as hate crime

By Zeke Hartner March 1, 2019 11:08 pm 03/01/2019 11:08pm
2 Shares

An investigation is underway into what police believe to be a hate crime that happened in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday.

According to Montgomery County police, a person walking on the 900 block of Navahoe Drive shortly after 10 p.m. was approached by two men wearing ski masks, who demanded money and personal belongings.

The masked pair used a slur that referenced the victim’s perceived sexual orientation. The two men attacked and robbed the victim, before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victim was treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. Thy are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Anyone with information should call police 240-773-6870.

Below is the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
assault crime hate crime Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News robbery silver spring
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best superhero movies

The new "Captain Marvel" movie opens Friday. But where will it rank in the superhero flicks of all time? From Batman to Black Panther, WTOP's Jason Fraley counts down the best superhero films.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!