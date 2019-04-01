202
1 hospitalized after Silver Spring house fire

By Anagha Srikanth April 18, 2019 9:10 am 04/18/2019 09:10am
The fire involved a couch on the first floor of a two-story house, fire officials said. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire)

One person is in critical condition at a hospital and a dog has died after being injured during a house fire in Silver Spring, Maryland, Thursday morning.

The fire happened on the first floor of a two-story house on the 2300 block of Dexter Avenue. Montgomery County Fire officials said the fire involved a couch.

The fire has been put out.

Firefighters were able to rescue one person who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A firefighter sustained a minor injury and a dog died after being hurt in the fire.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS is investigating the cause of the fire.

Below is a map of where the fire took place.

Dexter Avenue fire house fire jennifer ortiz Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News silver spring
