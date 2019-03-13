202
Silver Spring man convicted of bank fraud, identity theft

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 2:11 pm 03/13/2019 02:11pm
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been convicted of using stolen identities to defraud people and banks out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

After a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted Emmanuel Kusi Appiah, 47, of Silver Spring, on Tuesday of bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said Appiah plotted with others to open bank accounts using identities stolen from at least five people and used the accounts to deposit stolen and altered checks and tax refunds.

Hur’s office said the scheme lasted from June 2013 through March 2018.

Topics:
bank fraud crime Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News
