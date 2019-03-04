202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police identify body of…

Police identify body of homicide victim found near Bethesda bus stop

By Reem Nadeem March 4, 2019 5:15 pm 03/04/2019 05:15pm
6 Shares

Police have identified the body of a man found near a bus stop in Bethesda, Maryland, in February, after appealing to the public for help.

Related Stories

The victim was identified as Francisco De La O De La Cruz, 25, of an unconfirmed address, Montgomery County police said Monday.

His body was found in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road on Feb. 25.

Police responded to a call at around 5:30 p.m. that day about what looked like a body behind a bus stop on the southbound side of the road. The caller had said the body was covered by a tarp or some kind of bag.

An investigation revealed De La O De La Cruz was killed at another location and then moved to where he was found.

Police appealed to the public for help identifying the victim, releasing photos of his belongings and tattoos in an effort to identify him.

The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or at 1-866-411-8477.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
bethesda body found crime Francisco De La O De La Cruz Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News reem nadeem
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Darcars Automotive scion’s Potomac home hits market for $6M

Tammy Darvish, daughter of John Darvish Sr., who founded Maryland-based Darcars Automotive Group car dealership chain, is selling her Potomac home for just shy of $6 million.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!