202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police seek help to…

Police seek help to ID body found near Bethesda bus stop

By Hallie Mellendorf February 26, 2019 10:40 pm 02/26/2019 10:40pm
46 Shares
Editor’s note: The photos in this story may be disturbing to some viewers.

WASHINGTON — After a body was found Monday evening near a bus stop in Bethesda, Maryland, police said they are now investigating a homicide.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Montgomery County police responded to a call from a passer-by who saw what looked to be a body behind the bus stop on the southbound side of the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road. The body appeared to be wrapped in a tarp or bag of some sort.

In an update Tuesday, police said the medical examiner found the manner of death to be homicide. The victim is a man between 20 to 30 years old and of Hispanic descent.

Police released photos of items found on the the victim, and they also released examples of clothing he was wearing and tattoos on his body. They are asking for help from the public to identify him.

Investigators said they don’t believe the homicide took place where the body was found on Old Georgetown Road.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said Old Georgetown is a busy road, and the department is optimistic that someone saw something that may help the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case can call Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Below is a map where the body was found:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
bethesda body found bus stop crime Hallie Mellendorf Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News old georgetown road
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Today in History: March 6
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Chili recipes for every mood and occasion
Celebrity birthdays March 3-9
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
2019 local deaths of note
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Top photos of 2018