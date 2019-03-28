Pay-as-you-throw trash program suggested in Montgomery County

The idea of paying a little more for a can or bottle in Montgomery County, Maryland, and then earning that money back every time you recycle has been proposed in a county report.

The idea of supporting such a program is contained in a new report from County Executive Marc Elrich’s 222-member transition team.

It’s the first draft of a plan to tackle the top priorities that Elrich outlined during his campaign, one of which is making Montgomery County more environmentally friendly.

Also suggested in the report:

Launching a pay-as-you-throw trash program that charges residents for the amount of trash they produce, instead of everyone paying the same fee

Banning the use of fossil fuels in county government vehicles

Developing a real-time bus tracking app to improve the riding experience and encourage more ridership

Giving residents and businesses incentives to use renewable fuel

“This report is full of creative ideas and strategies drawn from the collective experience of the team members. The team worked diligently during your transition period to craft these recommendations,” transition team chair Andrew Kleine wrote in a letter to Elrich.

“These plans will continue to evolve as they are handed off to Outcome Leadership Teams, which will drive their implementation,” Kleine added.

