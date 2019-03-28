202
Pay-as-you-throw trash program suggested in Montgomery County

By Michelle Basch | @MBaschWTOP March 28, 2019 3:51 am 03/28/2019 03:51am
In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. Montgomery County officials are considering a plan to make the county a little greener. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

What if you had to pay a little extra to buy a can or bottle in Montgomery County, Maryland, but got your money back when you returned the container for recycling?

The idea of supporting such a program is contained in a new report from County Executive Marc Elrich’s 222-member transition team.

It’s the first draft of a plan to tackle the top priorities that Elrich outlined during his campaign, one of which is making Montgomery County more environmentally friendly.

Also suggested in the report:

  • Launching a pay-as-you-throw trash program that charges residents for the amount of trash they produce, instead of everyone paying the same fee
  • Banning the use of fossil fuels in county government vehicles
  • Developing a real-time bus tracking app to improve the riding experience and encourage more ridership
  • Giving residents and businesses incentives to use renewable fuel

“This report is full of creative ideas and strategies drawn from the collective experience of the team members. The team worked diligently during your transition period to craft these recommendations,” transition team chair Andrew Kleine wrote in a letter to Elrich.

“These plans will continue to evolve as they are handed off to Outcome Leadership Teams, which will drive their implementation,” Kleine added.

