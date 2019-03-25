202
Md. MS-13 leader sentenced to 30 years in prison

By Rob Woodfork March 25, 2019 9:54 pm 03/25/2019 09:54pm
A Montgomery County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison Monday for his role in a gang-related murder plot in Maryland over three years ago.

Kevin Henriquez-Chavez, aka “Loco” and “Crazy,” 24, served as the leader of the Cabanas clique. He was sentenced for conspiring to participate in a racketeering enterprise and conspiring to use and carry a firearm during a crime of violence.

Henriquez-Chavez admitted in a plea agreement that he and three other MS-13 gang members lured a rival gang member behind an elementary school in Montgomery Village in November 2015 with the promise of smoking marijuana and meeting up with a girl. At the behest of Henriquez-Chavez, the victim was shot to death.

Five others have pleaded guilty to racketeering and other charges related to their association with MS-13, whose motto translates to “kill, steal, rape, control.”

The 30-year sentence is to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Topics:
gang violence Kevin Henriquez-Chavez Local News loco Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News MS-13 MS-13 gang rob woodfork
