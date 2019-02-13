202
Third suspect arrested in connection to Md. homicide

By Rob Woodfork February 13, 2019 4:31 pm 02/13/2019 04:31pm
WASHINGTON — Nearly two weeks after two men were arrested in connection with a double homicide in Silver Spring, Maryland, police say they’ve arrested a third man.

Andy K. Patton, 20, was arrested Monday in connection to the Jan. 28 shooting deaths of 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Radway, of Laurel, and 24-year-old Christian Deon Roberts, of Silver Spring. The two men were found dead inside a car that had crashed into several other parked cars at an apartment complex on Stewart Lane in White Oak.

On Jan. 31, 18-year-old Dontaye Jamahl Hunt was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and 18-year-old Noah Foster Barnett was charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

Panton is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

