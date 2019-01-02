2 Md. men found in crashed car were shot, police say

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said two men found dead inside a car that had crashed into several other parked cars at a White Oak apartment complex Monday evening were shot to death.

WASHINGTON — Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said two men found dead inside a car that had crashed into several other parked cars at a White Oak apartment complex Monday evening were shot to death.

Police said they’re conducting a homicide investigation. They identified the two men as 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Radway, of Laurel, and 24-year-old Christian Deon Roberts, of Silver Spring.

A person called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Monday to report a car had crashed into several parked cars in the 11600 block of Stewart Lane.

The Montgomery County Public School System confirmed that two victims are graduates of Paint Branch High School.

Radway graduated in 2012. Roberts graduated in 2013.

Paint Branch head Basketball coach Chris Bohlen tweeted that they were members of the high school team.

“The Panther Basketball Family is devastated by the loss of Jordan Radway and Christian Roberts. Two all-stars on/off the court. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” he tweeted.

Police are still investigating the deaths and urge anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment.

Tipsters should call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) to leave a tip. They can remain anonymous.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Dick Uliano contributed to this report.

