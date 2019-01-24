202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. charities face…

Montgomery Co. charities face surging demand amid shutdown

By John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP January 24, 2019 2:33 pm 01/24/2019 02:33pm
Share

WASHINGTON — Charities are describing spiraling demand for their services amid the partial federal shutdown.

Montgomery County’s Manna Food Center has received requests for food from nearly 90 families, representing 275 people, claiming to be affected by the shutdown, according to Jenna Umbriac, the director of programs. That’s nearly double their usual number of requests over this time period, she said.

Silver Spring-based A Wider Circle has been raising money to buy grocery store gift cards for affected families. It has received 120 requests for assistance, “with more requests coming in each day,” said the group’s chief of staff, Beth Makal.

Related Stories

While the overwhelming majority of the requests are from federal employees, “We’ve also heard from contractors, a few folks worried about losing benefits, and even an Uber driver who has lost business,” Makal said.

Umbriac and Makal spoke to a Montgomery County Council committee looking into the impact of the partial federal shutdown.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
2018 government shutdown charities john aaron Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county Montgomery County, MD News partial federal shutdown
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500