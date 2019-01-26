202
Pedestrian killed crossing Montgomery Co. road

By Zeke Hartner January 26, 2019 9:22 am 01/26/2019 09:22am
WASHINGTON — A pedestrian was killed on Saturday morning attempting to cross a road in the Wheaton-Glenmont area of Montgomery County.

Montgomery County police said Alberto Alexander Duque, 30, was crossing Layhill Road at Greenery Lane just after midnight when he was struck by a 2013 Toyota Prius northbound on Layhill.

Duque was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

accident crash glenmont Local News Maryland News Montgomery County, MD News pedestrian fatal crash Transportation News Washington, DC Traffic wheaton
