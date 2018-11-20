Woman struck and killed by car near MARC train tracks in Gaithersburg

A woman was struck and killed by a car Tuesday morning while crossing the street near MARC train tracks in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Montgomery County police said.

Li Zhang, 52, of North Potomac, was struck by a Nissan Rogue while crossing South Summit Avenue at Wells Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

She died at the scene.

The driver of the Rogue left the scene but returned a short time later.

She has been identified as Abidemi Etabuno D. Udah, 29, of Gaithersburg. She wasn’t injured.

The fatal collision had stopped all MARC trains for a portion of the morning commute.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

WTOP’s Joslyn Chesson contributed to this report.

