Sold: Astronaut John Glenn’s Md. home goes for $1.3 million

The custom-built home, which boasts some of the best views overlooking a golf course and parkland, was sold $250,000 less than the asking price.

The house was custom built for John Glenn and his wife in 1990. They were sole owners. (Courtesy photo/Marlon Crutchfield Photography)

WASHINGTON — The Bethesda home of astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn has been sold for $1.3 million after five months on the market.

The five-bedroom, five-bedroom Cape Cod-style house was sold at the end of August, and was initially listed for $1.65 million before being reduced to just over $1.5 million. It sold at the end of August for about $250,000 less than the asking price.

John Glenn and his wife were the sole owners of the house, which was custom-built for them in the 1990s.

The home — at 7208 Eagle Ridge Place — sits on a .65 acre private lot, and is touted as having some of the best views in the area overlooking the 11th hole of Avenel TPC golf course and Rock Run Park.

With an open kitchen leading into the family room, walls of windows overlooking park land and the golf course, and sun-filled living and dining rooms with fire places, the 7,996-square-foot-home is well-suited for large gatherings.

The upper level has one bedroom suite with a private bath and two bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The lower level has a recreation room with a wet bar, fireplace and wall of french doors leading to a stone patio with a fire pit. The 5th bedroom suite is also on the lower level, along with an exercise room, game room, wine cellar, kitchenette, office, storage room and workshop.

The home also has two garages and a gold cart bay. It was listed by the Ilene Gordon, Wendy Banner and The Banner Team of Long and Foster.

John Glenn was the first American to orbit Earth, in 1962. After retiring from NASA, he served as an Ohio Senator from 1974 to 1999. He died in 2016 at age 95.

NBC contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.