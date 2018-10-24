202
Police lift shelter-in-place warning for Md. neighborhood

By Hallie Mellendorf October 24, 2018 12:01 pm 10/24/2018 12:01pm
WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police have lifted a shelter-in-place warning, issued for the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Colesville, Maryland, which urged residents to stay indoors while police responded to domestic situation on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man is in custody after police responded to reports that the man barricaded himself inside a residence on the 13500 block of Montvale Drive, near Beaumont Road. Police say that man’s grandfather was also involved, but the grandfather exited the home prior to the man’s arrest.

The shelter-in-place warning was lifted at approximately 2:09 p.m.

 


Below is a map of where the domestic situation occurred:

Topics:
crime domestic situation Local News Maryland News montgomery county police Montgomery County, MD News Sherwood Forest
800
