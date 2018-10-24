Police lift shelter-in-place warning for Md. neighborhood

Montgomery County police issued a shelter-in-place warning for the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Colesville, Maryland, Wednesday morning, urging residents to stay indoors while police respond to domestic situation.

WASHINGTON — Montgomery County police have lifted a shelter-in-place warning, issued for the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Colesville, Maryland, which urged residents to stay indoors while police responded to domestic situation on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man is in custody after police responded to reports that the man barricaded himself inside a residence on the 13500 block of Montvale Drive, near Beaumont Road. Police say that man’s grandfather was also involved, but the grandfather exited the home prior to the man’s arrest.

The shelter-in-place warning was lifted at approximately 2:09 p.m.

(Cont) Officers working toward peaceful resolution. SHELTER IN PLACE if you are in the vicinity of Montvale Drive (Sherwood Forest neighborhood): do not go outdoors and keep your doors and windows locked until the all clear message is given by MCP. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) October 24, 2018

Update to Montvale Drive incident: The approx. 25- year-old male is in custody. The SHELTER IN PLACE has been CANCELLED. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) October 24, 2018



Below is a map of where the domestic situation occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.