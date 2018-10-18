202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. inspecting hundreds…

Montgomery Co. inspecting hundreds of voting machines before election

By John Domen October 18, 2018 1:20 pm 10/18/2018 01:20pm
3 Shares
One of over 600 voting machines Montgomery County technicians will inspect before the Nov. 6 elections. (WTOP/John Domen)

WASHINGTON — In Montgomery County, crews will spend the next few weeks meticulously inspecting voting machines to ensure everything is ready to go when Maryland heads to the polls on Nov. 6.

For Lisa Jones and her crew, pouring over the intricate machinery of over 600 voting machines might be far from fun, but it’s definitely important — even though it’s sure to be a grind.

“It’s a lot of effort,” admitted Jones, after demonstrating the lengthy process that goes into checking and securing each voting machine. It can take up to three hours to examine a single machine and ballot-marking device, Jones went on to explain, including a 40-step process — established by the state, followed rigidly — to prove everything is in working order.

“That’s all the job is, is redundancy,” said Jones. “So 40 steps times, over a thousand times, that’s the job to get the equipment done.”

The process is the very definition of thorough, involving checking the physical locks on the ballot box, making sure the correct hardware is in place to count the votes and verifying that backups are working properly.

If a fault is found, it can sometimes take up to 6 hours to fix.

When everything is approved and good to go, every port of entry is sealed with a special, coded tag. Those tags are checked at every stop on the way to be counted. If they’ve been tampered with, it’s obvious, and Jones said the system can’t be hacked remotely.

“There’s no modems in the equipment,” said Jones. “The modems have been taken out. Security-wise, there’s no way to hack the equipment, there’s no way to do anything to tamper with any election.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
election day elections Government News john domen Latest News Local News Local Politics and Elections News maryland elections Maryland News midterms moco Montgomery County, MD News november 6 voting

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500