202
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Md. superintendent hopes young…

Md. superintendent hopes young children will increase pedestrian safety

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP October 18, 2018 2:05 pm 10/18/2018 02:05pm
Share
Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Jack Smith started on the job in 2016. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

ROCKVILLE, Md. — As local and state officials consider what can be done to improve pedestrian safety, 10 days after four teenagers were hit by a car as they waited for a school bus on Georgia Avenue, the head of public schools says a proven technique is already being used.

Superintendent Jack Smith says the county is using a lesson learned 40 years ago, when society attempted to school adults.

Related Stories

“They tried to teach the adults not to litter, it didn’t work. So, we taught the kids not to litter, and they taught their parents,” said Smith. “So, our goal is to get to every single elementary child this year, with really explicit instruction around using crosswalks.”

Smith said he is speaking with other county officials to better leverage their attempts to improve pedestrian safety, “about things we can do to together to encourage the state to make changes that we see locally are needed.

As WTOP reported, Maryland State Highway Administrator Greg Slater said he is “open to any tool in the toolbox that allows us to improve pedestrian safety.”

Smith told reporters he supports strengthening penalties for drivers who pass a stopped school bus.

“I’m sorry, $250 for a blatant, blatant action,” he asked. “There is no way that you pass a school bus when the arm is down and all the red lights are on, by accident.”

Smith said question of how to keep students safe while walking remains a top concern: “One that strikes fear in the heart of anyone with children, and really any of us, because we all have friends and family. The thought that they would be hit by a car is just really horrifying.”

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Education News georgia avenue greg slater Jack Smith Latest News Local News Maryland News montgomery county public schools Montgomery County, MD News neal augenstein Parenting Tips pedestrian safety

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500